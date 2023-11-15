Android smartphone market is crowded and Samsung clearly leads the landscape with its wide range of devices including recently launched folded phones like Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.
Despite its unusual design and huge price, Samsung Z Fold 4 is still ahead of other phones in terms of productivity and multitasking.
Pakistani authorities introduced several taxes on mobile phones including customs duties, sales tax, and withholding tax, and these taxation varies based on different factors including smart phone’s value, and type.
The heavy taxation increased prices of mobile phones, and these are PTA taxes on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 in Pakistan.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 PTA Tax
|Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
|(256GB)
|PTA tax on Passport
|Rs163353
|PTA tax on ID Card
|Rs194390
|Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
|(512GB)
|PTA tax on Passport
|Rs173230
|PTA tax on ID Card
|Rs206145
|Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
|(1TB)
|PTA tax on Passport
|Rs182856
|PTA tax on ID Card
|Rs217598
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Price Pakistan 2023
|Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
|Rs. 364,999
|Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 12GB 512GB
|Rs. 459,999
|Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 12GB 256GB
|Rs. 399,999
|Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 12GB 256GB 5G
|Rs. 424,319
|Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 12GB 512GB NON PTA 5G
|Rs. 392,495
|Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 5G 12GB 256GB Graygreen
|Rs. 378,999
|Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 5G 12GB 256GB Phantom Black
|Rs. 379,999
|Samsung Galaxy Fold 4
|Rs. 319,900
|Samsung Galaxy Fold 4
|Rs. 359,900
|Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4
|Rs. 390,000