LAHORE- The provincial capital of Lahore continues to grapple with a severe smog crisis, as efforts to control the hazardous air quality have proven unsuccessful. Once again, Lahore has surpassed cities worldwide in terms of pollution, making breathing a challenging task for its residents.

The average Air Quality Index (AQI) for Lahore has surged to a concerning level of 397. In specific areas, such as Ameer Town, the AQI has reached an alarming 444, while around Mall Road, it remains at a worrisome 394.

Meteorological experts forecast no possibility of rain in the city within the next 24 hours. The temperature in the provincial capital is expected to fluctuate between a minimum of 13 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 26 degrees Celsius.

The escalating air pollution is leading to an increase in urban diseases, prompting medical experts to advise the public to avoid unnecessary travel within the city and to prioritize the consistent use of masks.

In response to the worsening smog conditions, the Lahore High Court has taken action. A two-day work-from-home order has been issued in a week, affecting all schools and colleges.

Besides it, the directives have been issued to the Director-General of Environment to implement necessary changes to address the environmental concerns contributing to the smog crisis.