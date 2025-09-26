Netanyahu speech sparks Diplomatic Walkout at UN Assembly

NEW YORK – Hundreds of diplomats from around the world staged a walkout from the United Nations General Assembly hall today as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu entered to deliver his speech.

The walkout, a rare and striking display of protest, drew attention to growing tensions surrounding Israel’s recent policies and actions. Netanyahu’s supporters in the hall responded with loud applause and stood for several minutes, attempting to divert attention from the mass departure.

🚨A huge number of delegates walkout as Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu arrives arrives to address the United Nations #Gaza pic.twitter.com/ayO0JGYo8S — Sangita Myska (@SangitaMyska) September 26, 2025

A UN inquiry accused Israel of committing multiple acts of genocide, including killings, causing conditions aimed at partial or total destruction of Palestinians, and measures to prevent births.

Several countries, including Slovenia, imposed travel restrictions on Netanyahu, reflecting growing international scrutiny of Israel’s actions in Gaza.