Pakistan’s Ambassador Tirmizi bids farewell in meeting with UAE Minister of Economy, Tourism

ABU DHABI – Pakistan’s Ambassador to UAE Faisal Niaz Tirmizi paid farewell visit to H.E. Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy & Tourism, at the Ministry in Abu Dhabi today.

The meeting highlighted the longstanding and close ties between Pakistan and the UAE, with both sides noting the strong potential to further enhance cooperation across various economic sectors.

Minister Al Marri lauded Ambassador Tirmizi for his efforts in strengthening bilateral relations during his tenure and wished him success in his future assignment. Expressing gratitude, Ambassador Tirmizi thanked the UAE government and people for their unwavering support and hospitality, reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to further deepening the friendly relations between the two countries.

Both officials emphasized that the relationship between Pakistan and the UAE, built on shared history, values, and mutual trust, is set to continue flourishing in the years ahead.