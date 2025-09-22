Dar-e-Arqam, English Grammar School among 74 sealed in Lahore

LAHORE—The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) sealed 74 illegal commercial buildings and premises defaulter of commercialisation fees in various housing schemes on Monday.

LDA’s Town Planning Wing sealed 34 buildings in Gulberg, Model Town Extension and Faisal Town, 16 in Allama Iqbal Town, and 24 in the Samanabad controlled area during operations against illegal commercial use and nonpayment of commercialisation fees.

The sealed premises include English Grammar School, Dar-e-Arqam School, Ahmad Science Academy, marriage halls and marquees, beauty salon, workshops, food points, and other businesses.

LDA Chief Town Planner I, Assad-uz-Zaman, supervised the operations carried out by the enforcement teams with the assistance of the Police.

According to the LDA officials, several notices were served on the owners of these buildings before carrying out the operations.

LDA Director General Tahir Farooq has directed continuing indiscriminate operations against violations of building and parking bylaws, land grabbers, encroachments, illegal commercial buildings and non-payment of commercialisation fees.