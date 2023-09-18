DUBAI – The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources in United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced a public holiday on September 29, 2023 (Friday) to mark the birthday of Prophet Muhammed (PBUH).

”Based on the decision of the Council of Ministers regarding the approved official holiday agenda for the government and private sectors in the country for the year 2023, it has been decided that the Prophet’s Birthday holiday will be on Friday, September 29, 2023,” an official announcement said.

Based on the announcement, the workers of the public sector will get a three-day weekend and rejoin their offices on Monday.

The UAE Cabinet announced that private sector employees will also have Friday off.