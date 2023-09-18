LAHORE – Lahore District and Sessions Judge Jazeela Aslam has become the first woman to be appointed as registrar of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has issued a notification in this regard, saying the appointment has been made for a period of three years.

LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti has approved the appointment while LHC Registrar Khalid Bashir has issued the notification.

“Pursuant to Hon’ble Supreme Court of Pakistan, Islamabad letter No.F.AR (Admn).2023-SCA dated 17 September, 2023, the Hon’ble Chief Justice and Judges are pleased to place the services of Ms. Jazeela Aslam, District & Sessions Judge, Okara, in the public interest, with immediate effect, at the disposal of that Court, for her posting as Registrar, Supreme Court of Pakistan, on deputation basis of a period of three years,” read the notification.

“Unless directed otherwise, the officer shall stand repatriated to this Court on completion of three years,” it added.

Judge Jazeela Aslam holds first division honors bachelor’s degree from Kinnaird College and an LLB from Punjab University. She achieved the second position in the competitive judicial examination of Punjab.

She started her journey in this profession in 1994 when she joined it as judicial magistrate.