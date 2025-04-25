Significant rains, hailstorms likely in Pakistan from April 30

ISLAMABAD – Rains and gusty winds with isolated heavy falls and hailstorms are expected in northern half of Pakistan on April 30 and May 1 with occasional gaps.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a weather system will likely approach upper parts of the country on April 30.

Under these conditions, rains and gusty winds with isolated heavy falls and hailstorms are expected in Islamabad, Pothohar region including northeast Punjab, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan from April 30 to May 1.

Significant rains will provide much needed respite to the people by subsiding the heatwave conditions.

Before wet spell, day temperatures will likely remain between 04°C and 06°C above normal levels in upper half of the country (central & upper Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan).

Possible Impacts and advises: Windstorms, hailstorms and lightning may damage loose structures like electric poles, and solar panels in Islamabad, Pothohar region including northeast Punjab and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on April30 and May 1. People have been advised to take necessary precautions during the wet spell.