Fact Check: No Public Holiday in Karachi on April 26 amid Gaza Strike

KARACHI – Pakistan is set to witness nationwide strike on April 26 to protest against Israeli aggression in Gaza and to express solidarity with Palestinians, and now a notification surfaced online, calling for holiday.

A viral notification surfaced online on Friday falsely claiming that a public holiday had been announced in Karachi for April 26 Saturday and due to a planned strike, but it turned out to be fake news.

As residents of the port city started getting posts about holiday on WhatsApp and other platforms, Commissioner Karachi’s office officially denied issuing any such notification. Authorities even confirmed that no government or private holiday has been declared, and all offices, schools, and institutions are expected to operate as usual on Friday.

Jamaat-e-Islami with the support of various trader groups in Karachi, also announced complete strike on April 26, 2025 to show solidarity with Palestinians. Multiple business associations have backed the call, and major markets across the city are likely to remain closed.

Officials also clarifed that this is a voluntary business strike, and not an official public holiday.

April 26 Karachi Holiday

The misleading post, widely shared online, falsely states: “All government and private offices, educational institutions, and other institutions in the city will remain closed on April 26. This decision has been taken keeping in mind the convenience of the citizens and the law and order situation amid the strike.”

Citizens are urged to follow updates from verified sources, such as government websites and official news channels, and avoid spreading unverified information on social media.