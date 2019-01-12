PU awards PhD degrees to four scholars

The Punjab University awarded PhD degrees to four scholars in different subjects after approval of their thesis here on Saturday.

According to a press release issued by the Punjab University, Maleeha Manzoor d/o Manzoor Ahmed was awarded PhD degree in the subject of Zoology after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Microalgal Conversion of Food Industrial Wastes into Biodiesel and Animal Feed’, Mehwish Akram d/o Muhammad Akram in the subject of Chemistry after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Potocatalyzed Degradation of Synthetic Dyes from Textile Dyeing Effluents’, Nafisa d/o Muhammad Farooq Mittha in the subject of Agricultural Sciences (Plant Pathology) after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Phenotypic and Molecular Marker Assisted Screening of R Gene Analogues Against Alternaria Solani for Early Blight Disease in Tomato’ and Ayesha Batool d/o Rana Muhammad Hussain in the subject of Education after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Relationship of Personal and Institutional Factors with Research Productivity Among Faculty Members of Public and Private Sector Universities of the Punjab’.

