PTM’s politics hindering tribal progress

IN Pakistan’s post-conflict tribal districts, regions that bore the brunt of decades of militancy and military operations, a long-overdue development effort is underway.

With the 2018 constitutional merger of the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the Pakistani state began what can only be described as one of South Asia’s most ambitious post-conflict integration campaigns.

From extending health insurance coverage to over 7 million residents under the Sehat Card Plus scheme, to constructing educational institutions and vocational training centers across North and South Waziristan, the government has redirected attention from kinetic operations to economic inclusion. The focus is not only on physical reconstruction, but on reimagining governance, participation and opportunity in some of the country’s most marginalized communities.

Yet, these efforts face a growing internal obstacle in the form of the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM), a group that claims to advocate for Pashtun rights, but whose rhetoric and tactics are increasingly seen as disruptive to the region’s stabilization and reconstruction process. Founded in 2018 during a surge in civil society activism, PTM quickly gained visibility through its critique of military operations, enforced disappearances and alleged human rights violations in the tribal belt. While initially embraced by segments of the Pashtun intelligentsia, the movement’s trajectory has since shifted toward relentless confrontation with state institutions often at the expense of constructive engagement.

Crucially, PTM offers few tangible policy proposals for the very population it claims to represent. Unlike political actors such as the Awami National Party or the National Democratic Movement, which have participated in legislative processes and advocated for budgetary reform, PTM has eschewed electoral participation and instead doubled down on street protests, accusatory rhetoric and international lobbying.

This approach has alienated many stakeholders both domestic and international working on post-conflict recovery. Humanitarian donors and development agencies, including the UNDP and World Bank, have expressed concern that persistent instability and anti-state agitations are undermining confidence in the sustainability of their interventions.

Security is a prerequisite for development. In conflict-affected zones like the ex-FATA districts, perceived volatility even if it is largely political can halt investment and deter public-private partnerships essential for reconstruction. PTM’s actions, including unauthorized rallies, confrontational marches and polemical speeches, have contributed to a perception of instability that hinders precisely the kind of economic integration the region desperately needs.

Ali Wazir, a PTM parliamentarian currently facing legal proceedings for incendiary remarks, has repeatedly blurred the line between criticism of state policies and delegitimization of the state itself. His speeches, often laced with emotive appeals and anti-army diatribes, have alarmed even sympathetic observers. Human rights advocacy cannot be credible when it ignores constitutional platforms and instead embraces permanent protest as an end in itself.

Movements that begin in genuine dissent often face a crossroads: evolve into political actors or risk descending into perpetual confrontation. The PTM today stands at that juncture. Its continued alienation, its rhetoric that borders on nihilism and its failure to articulate a positive development agenda have eroded its legitimacy even among previous supporters.

The people of Pakistan’s tribal regions have made their aspirations clear: peace, participation and progress. The choice now lies with PTM, either to be a partner in this transformation or remain a barrier to it.

