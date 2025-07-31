PTI’s Ahmed Khan Bhachar removed as Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly

LAHORE – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ahmed Khan Bhachar has been officially removed from his position as the Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly following his conviction in the May 9 violence case.

The Punjab Assembly Secretariat issued a formal notification on Thursday confirming his removal from the post.

The court sentenced Bhachar to 10 years in prison, holding him responsible for inciting and participating in acts of terrorism during the riots, which included attacks on military and government installations across the country.

Following the court’s ruling, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) also issued a notification declaring Bhachar disqualified from holding any public office, effectively ending his tenure as the opposition leader in the provincial legislature.

Last week, in a major legal blow to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), a Sargodha Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) sentenced Punjab Assembly Opposition Leader Malik Ahmed Khan Bhachar along with 70 other PTI activists to 10 years in prison each for their involvement in the violent protests of May 9, 2023.

The ruling was delivered in connection with FIR No. 72/2023, filed at Mosa Khel Police Station in Mianwali. The case involved serious allegations under Pakistan’s anti-terrorism laws, including arson, vandalism, and incitement to violence in response to the arrest of PTI founder Imran Khan.

During the proceedings, the court reviewed the body of evidence including eyewitness testimonies, police records and video footage according to which the accused had damaged government property, set fire to buildings and participated in actions that led to public disorder.

The ATC held that the charges were proven beyond the doubt against the accused.