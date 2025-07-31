LESCO announces free replacement of single and three phase meters

LAHORE – The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has decided to replace the meters burnt and got defective due to the monsoon rains.

LESCO Chief Engineer Ramzan Butt said that no meter replacement fee will be charged from consumers, adding that electricity meters will be replaced without a demand notice and free of cost.

The LESCO chief said that a budget of Rs3.52 billion has been allocated for this initiative, under which single-phase, three-phase, and LT-2 meters will be replaced.

He said that a defective code will be applied and the meter must be replaced within two months. The purpose of this facility is to provide relief to consumers and to ensure accurate meter readings.

He added that the price of a three-phase meter is approximately Rs 50,000 and a single-phase meter around Rs 10,000.

For the convenience of consumers, this cost will be borne by the company.

Earlier, LESCO has announced that, following a government directive, a 7.5% tax will now be levied on electricity bills exceeding Rs25,000 for domestic consumers.

In a notice shared on its official website, LESCO said the consumers can get exemption from this tax by sending their Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) along with reference number to the Power Information Technology Company.

The exemption will be provide to those only who are the tax filers.

This step is part of the government’s broader initiative to enhance tax compliance and reduce the financial burden on verified filers. LESCO has emphasized the importance of timely registration to avoid unnecessary charges.

How to Get Tax Exemption

As per the LESCO alert, electricity consumers, who are filers, are required to register their electricity reference number along with their Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) to qualify for a potential exemption from this tax.

Consumers must send the required information to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) via SMS at 8118 to be considered for tax relief.

LESCO’s area of responsibility covers civil districts of Lahore, Kasur, Okara and Sheikhupura.