Egg hurled at Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan outside Adiala Jail (VIDEO)

RAWALPINDI – An egg was hurled at a sister of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan on Friday outside the Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi.

The egg was thrown at him when Aleema Khan was talking to media. Police have taken two girls into custody for allegedly throwing the egg.

The incident took place as reporters were complaining to Aleema Khan about bullying and threats by PTI workers.

One of the journalists said Aleema Khan gave answers to selective questions only.

Responding to criticism, Aleema said she did not refuse to answer any question and went away on her car.