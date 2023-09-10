Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in a statement on Saturday, decrying alleged enforced disappearance targeting its leadership alleged that Usman Dar was “abducted”. The former ruling party has demanded that its leader Usman Dar be recovered and presented in the court of law. “First it was Aoun Abbas Buppi, then Sadaqat Abbasi and now Usman Dar has been abducted,” the statement said. It is pertinent to mention that following the May 9 riots various PTI leaders and workers have faced legal challenges owing to the attacks on army installations.