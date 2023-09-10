North Korean leader Kim Jong Un marked the country’s founding anniversary with a parade of paramilitary groups and diplomatic exchanges in which he vowed to deepen ties with China and Russia. Kim observed the parade at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang and held talks with a visiting Chinese delegation, state media KCNA reported on Saturday. The parade displayed rocket launchers hidden in delivery trucks and tractors towing troops and weapons, highlighting the militia’s role as guerrilla fighters in a war. Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a letter expressing his willingness to strengthen strategic communication and working-level cooperation. Russian President Vladimir Putin also sent a letter to Kim, saying the two countries will expand bilateral ties to ensure security and stability in the Korean peninsula and Northeast Asia.—Reuters