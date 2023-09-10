Major joint Naval Exercise Naseem Al Bahr-XIV and Deraa Al Sahil between Pakistan Navy and Royal Saudi Naval Forces commenced at Al Jubail in Saudi Arabia.

In a statement on Saturday, Pakistan Navy said the exercises are aimed to consolidate bilateral relations and enhance interoperability between the two navies and special operations forces.

The maritime drills include a range of naval operations covering traditional and non-traditional warfare domains, the news release said.

For participation in exercises, a Pakistan Navy Flotilla comprising Pakistan Navy Ships Saif, Himmat, Dehshat and Muhafiz reached Al Jubail

port of Saudi Arabia.

The ships were warmly welcomed by senior RSNF officials and Pakistan’s Diplomatic Staff in Saudi Arabia.