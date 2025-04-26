AGL56.8▼ -0.95 (-0.02%)AIRLINK166.94▼ -1.57 (-0.01%)BOP9.71▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)CNERGY7.82▼ -0.17 (-0.02%)DCL9.88▼ -0.01 (0.00%)DFML38.54▼ -1.62 (-0.04%)DGKC124.65▲ 2.03 (0.02%)FCCL44.58▲ 0.65 (0.01%)FFL15.41▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)HUBC139.39▲ 1.42 (0.01%)HUMNL12.07▼ -0.3 (-0.02%)KEL4.2▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)KOSM5.48▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)MLCF67.46▲ 2.67 (0.04%)NBP87.84▲ 4.54 (0.05%)OGDC212.37▲ 0.68 (0.00%)PAEL44.31▼ -0.71 (-0.02%)PIBTL9.37▲ 0.14 (0.02%)PPL164.05▼ -2.35 (-0.01%)PRL29.41▼ -1.24 (-0.04%)PTC21.3▲ 0.1 (0.00%)SEARL88.99▼ -1.48 (-0.02%)TELE7.17▼ -0.22 (-0.03%)TOMCL35.26▲ 0.53 (0.02%)TPLP9.15▼ -0.22 (-0.02%)TREET20.13▲ 0.26 (0.01%)TRG64.27▼ -0.73 (-0.01%)UNITY26.31▼ -0.19 (-0.01%)WTL1.29▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)

PTA launches free mobile phones registration for THESE people [Complete Process]

Pta Launches Free Mobile Phones Registration For These People Complete Process
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has the Temporary Mobile Registration System to facilitate overseas Pakistanis and foreign nationals visiting the country.

Under this initiative, temporary visitors can register their personal mobile devices for a period of up to 120 days, and this facility can be availed during each visit to Pakistan.

This user-centric system is designed to ensure uninterrupted mobile connectivity for visitors, supporting ease of communication during their stay in Pakistan.

This free of cost registration process is fully digitized and can be completed through the official Device Registration System portal at: https://dirbs.pta.gov.pk/drs.

PTA remains committed to deliver efficient, innovative, and inclusive services that prioritize user-centricity.

By upholding the highest standards of excellence, PTA ensures seamless connectivity and a superior communication experience for all visitors across Pakistan, fostering convenience, reliability throughout their stay.

Complete guide to register mobile phones without paying PTA taxes

Step 1: Visit dirbs.pta.gov.pk/drs

Step 2: Click on sign up option to sign up on account

Step 3: Choose purpose and then proceed further

Step 4: Fill the site with your personal details along with the password and click on submit

Step 5: At this stage, you will receive email or SMS for verification. Follow the link on SMS/Mail, and it will activate your account

Step 6: Visit portal again (dirbs.pta.gov.pk/drs) again and login with your credentials. You will see a declaration form, and proceed to agree with the Terms & Conditions. Choose click on ‘Temporary Registration for Overseas Pakistanis/Foreign Nationals’.

Step 7: At this stage, enter your ID card number/Passport number, along with entry date and date of departure.

Then you need to enter number of SIM you will be using of local mobile network operator. Click on the undertaking and click on submit to generate six digit OTP, which you need to enter in OTP bar located at the bottom.

Our Correspondent

Related Posts

  • Pakistan

CJCSC Gen Sahir Shamshad, SCO’s Maj Gen Ularbek discuss regional security

  • Pakistan, Top News

No compromise as water is our lifeline, warns PM Shehbaz

  • Featured, Pakistan

BISP Kafalat Rs13,500 cash payment April 2025 – Quarterly installment update

  • Featured, Pakistan

‘Decade of Suffering’: Pakistan faces 500pc more civilian casualties amid Indian-Sponsored Terrorism

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer