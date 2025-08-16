PTA issues latest warning about mobile SIMs registered in their names

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has urged mobile users to remain vigilant and ensure that no SIM card issued under their name is being misused by unauthorized individuals.

According to PTA, stolen or misused identity information can lead to the illegal issuance of SIMs, which may be exploited for fraudulent activities, terrorism, or other criminal purposes.

The authority has warned that such misuse not only poses a serious security risk but can also bring legal consequences for the original owner of the SIM.

To safeguard against this threat, citizens are advised to verify the number of SIMs registered under their Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) by visiting cnic.sims.pk or sending their CNIC number (without dashes) via SMS to 668.

In case of any unauthorized SIMs, users should immediately contact their service provider and request cancellation.

PTA has reiterated its commitment to ensuring digital safety and urged the public to stay alert to protect their personal data and mobile connections.