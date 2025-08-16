Launching ceremony of Pakistan Navy’s 3rd Hangor class submarine held in China

KARACHI – The launching ceremony of Pakistan Navy’s third Hangor class submarine was held at Wuchang Shipbuilding Industry, Shuangliu Base, Wuhan, China.

DCNS Project-2, Vice Admiral Abdul Samad graced occasion as chief guest. In his address, the vice admiral stressed significance of maritime security amid region’s current geo-strategic dynamics.

The chief guest reaffirmed that Pakistan Navy remains committed to defend national interests while fostering secure and cooperative maritime environment.

HANGOR class submarine with cutting-edge weaponry and advanced sensors would be instrumental in sustaining regional power equilibrium and ensuring maritime stability.

Launching ceremony was attended by high-ranking officials from Pakistan and China, including representatives from Wuchang Shipbuilding Industry Group Company Ltd and China Shipbuilding and Offshore International Company Ltd.