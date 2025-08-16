Melania Trump serves $1 billion legal notice to Hunter Biden over defamatory claims  

WASHINGTON – US First Lady Melania Trump has sent a $1 billion legal notice to President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, over what she described as “baseless and defamatory remarks” made during a recent interview.

According to Fox News, Melania’s attorney Alejandro Brito wrote a letter to Hunter Biden and his lawyer on August 6, demanding an immediate retraction and public apology for the statements made on YouTube. The notice warned that failure to comply would result in a lawsuit.

During an interview hosted by Andrew Callaghan, Hunter Biden claimed—citing journalist Michael Wolff’s account—that Melania Trump met Donald Trump through disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Melania’s legal team rejected the assertion as “completely false,” saying it was intended to damage her reputation.

She said The Daily Beast, which had originally published Wolff’s claim, later deleted the report and issued an apology.

Despite this, Hunter Biden repeated the remarks, which Melania’s lawyers argued was an attempt to seek attention without evidence.

The American media reported that Hunter Biden not only dismissed the legal notice but also leaked it to the media through a close reporter.

A spokesperson for Melania Trump clarified that the true story of her first meeting with Donald Trump is already detailed in her book Melania, stressing that “false narratives will not be tolerated.”

It may be mentioned here that Jeffrey Epstein, convicted of sex trafficking and accused of exploiting underage girls for powerful figures, died by suicide in a US prison.

His name had previously been linked in controversies involving Donald Trump and Britain’s Prince Andrew.