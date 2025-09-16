Islamabad, Pakistan weather: Monsoon rains, few heavy falls likely

ISLAMABAD – Monsoon rains with a few heavy falls are likely in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and parts of Pakistan on Tuesday night, Wednesday and Thursday with occasional gaps.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), moist currents from the Arabian Sea penetrate the upper parts of Pakistan. Weak moist currents will start penetrating northeast Punjab from tonight. A shallow westerly wave also prevails over the upper parts of the country tonight.

Under these conditions, monsoon rains with a few heavy falls are likely in the twin cities, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northeast Punjab, Pothohar region, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan on Tuesday night, Wednesday and Thursday with occasional gaps.

Islamabad’s maximum temperatures will likely remain between 35°C and 37°C on Wednesday and between 34°C and 36°C on Thursday and Friday.

Rawalpindi’s maximum temperatures will likely remain between 34°C and 36°C on Wednesday and between 33°C and 35°C on Thursday and Friday.

Meanwhile, hot and humid weather prevailed in most parts of Pakistan during the last 24 hours. However, rain-wind/thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Kashmir. Drizzle also occurred in Karachi.

Rainfall (mm):

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Mir Khani 63, Dir 24, Pattan 15, Lower Dir 06, Kalam & Balakot 03, Kakul 02, Chitral 01

Punjab: Murree 11

Kashmir: Muzaffarabad City 09, Muzaffarabad Airport 08, Rawalakot 07, Garhi Dupatta 03, Kotli 02

Sindh: Karachi 01

Turbat remained the hottest place in Pakistan, where the maximum temperature was recorded at 42°C. The maximum temperature in Dalbandin, Nokkundi and Sibi was recorded at 41°C.

In Islamabad, the maximum temperature was recorded at 36°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 52 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 35°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 47 per cent.