The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend on Monday and gained 394.77 points, showing growth of 0.87 percent, closing at 45,707.43 points against 45,312.66 points the previous trading day.

A total of 139,251,269 shares were traded during the day as compared to 161,824,998 shares, whereas the trading value of shares was recorded at Rs 4.476 billion against Rs 4.464 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 313 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 187 of them recorded gains and 105 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 21 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were Al-Shaheer Corp with 11,268,667 shares at Rs 10.48 per share; WorldCall Telecom with 11,211,536 shares at Rs 1.17 per share and Dewan Motors with 8,848,489 shares at Rs 16.41 per share. Cotton Palm witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 31.31 per share price, closing at Rs 1,298.30, whereas the runner-up was Indus Al-Abbas Sugar with Rs 23.98 rise in its per share price to Rs 504.99. Mehmood Textile witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 47.55 per share closing at Rs 586.45; followed by Archroma Pak with Rs 27.58 decline to close at Rs 454.42.

Meanwhile In a relentless surge, the value of the US dollar against the Pakistani rupee continued to rise, reaching an unprecedented high of Rs330 in the open market on Monday. On the first day of the business week, the interbank market saw the dollar’s value increase by 53 paisas, while in the open market, it surged by 2 rupees. The staggering climb to Rs330 in the open market is a new record that has left traders and the public grappling with the implications.

Last week had witnessed a slight dip in the dollar’s value in the interbank market, as it had depreciated by 7 paisas, closing at Rs305.47 according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).