President Dr Arif Alvi has commended the statement of Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Kakar regarding general elections.

The caretaker prime minister the other day stated that the caretaker government would abide by the judgment of the Supreme Court of Pakistan on issue of forthcoming general elections.

The President was talking to Caretaker Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Mr Ahmed IrfanAslam who called on him at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Monday.

Issues relating timely and peaceful holding of general elections in the country came under discussion during the meeting.