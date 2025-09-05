PSX reaches historic high as 100 Index surges to 153, 771

KARACHI – Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has hit a new historic high on the final trading day of the week as the 100 Index surged to its highest level ever.

The PSX 100 Index witnessed a major rise, increased by 1,106 points during the session, and at one point, it traded at 153,771, marking the highest level in the exchange’s history.

On the previous day, the 100 Index had added 463 points, closing at 152,665.

In terms of market activity, 95 million shares were traded, with a total turnover of 46 billion rupees.

The market capitalization went up by 18 billion rupees, and reached 17.982 trillion rupees.

The continued upward momentum reflected the growing investor confidence in the market.

The experts believed that the positive trend could be a result of favorable economic indicators and optimism about future growth in key sectors. The PSX’s performance showed its resilience despite global market challenges.