Atif Aslam expresses nostalgia for singing in Bollywood

TORONTO – Renowned Pakistani singer Atif Aslam has shared his feelings of nostalgia for Bollywood, expressing that he misses performing in the Indian film industry. Currently in Canada for his concert tour, Atif gave an interview to Indian host and journalist Ferozeon Sharyar, where he discussed his career and Bollywood.

During the interview, Atif acknowledged the difference between Pakistan’s music industry and Bollywood, saying, “When we talk about Pakistan, we don’t have as many big names or singers. Our industry is not as large as Bollywood, and that’s a reality.”

He went on to reflect on his journey, saying that, “Despite the limited resources in Pakistan, Allah has blessed me by bringing me to Bollywood. It is the greatest favour. Allah has blessed me to shine in such a vast world, and I can never thank Him enough for His blessings,”.

Regarding his time in Bollywood, Atif said, “I miss Bollywood. It has been 8 to 10 years, and I miss performing there,”.

The singer also fondly recalled his experience singing the popular song Dil Diyan Gallan for Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, adding that it brought him immense joy. Atif’s musical journey continues to be celebrated, as he remains a beloved figure in both Pakistan and other parts of the world.