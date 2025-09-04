PSX hits record high above 153,000 as bullish sentiment offsets flood worries

KARACHI – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday continued its strong momentum, reaching another fresh high, driven by positive investor sentiment and improving economic indicator.

During intraday trading, the KSE-100 index gained 860.83 points to climb to all-time high of 153,062.70 points, reflecting a change of 0.57 percent compared to previous close of 152,201.87 points.

Experts noted that strong corporate earnings, coupled with increased sales in the fertiliser, oil, and cement sectors during August, along with signs of improving economic indicators, helped offset worries related to flooding and heavier-than-usual rainfall.

In previous session, the benchmark KSE-100 Index also recorded bullish trend, gaining 1,226.39 more points, a positive change of 0.81 percent, closing at 152,201.88 points against 150,975.48 points last trading day.

A total of 1,043,232,122 shares worth Rs 51.308 billion were traded during the day.

As many as 477 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 242 of them recorded gains and 204 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 31 companies remained unchanged.

On Wednesday, the three top trading companies were Pace (Pak) Limited with 89,287,134 shares at Rs 6.95 per share, Fauji Foods Limited with 73,360,809 shares at Rs18.15 per share and Bank of Punjab with 51,572,354 shares at Rs17.37 per share.