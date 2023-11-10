KARACHI – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) maintained its bullish trend on Friday, the last trading day of the business week, as KSE-100 index has crossed 55,000 points mark to hit all-time high level.

KSE-100 index went up by 841 points t0 55,102 points during intraday session, achieving the new milestone.

An official of Arif Habib Limited (AHL) said the expectations of getting through with the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) first review have sparked positive sentiments in the market.

He said peaking out interest rates coincided with monetary easing were the main factors that are encouraging the investors for business.

Another expert is of the view that the KSE-100 would continue to shatter the records.

