National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP) is issued to citizens of Pakistan who are residing abroad and are national of a country which has a dual nationality arrangement with Pakistan.

Any citizen of Pakistan can apply for NICOP and can travel to Pakistan without requiring a visa.

Eligible Countries for Online NICOP Application

Pakistani nationals who have obtained citizenship of following countries are eligible for issuance of Smart NICOP:

S No. Name of Country 1 Australia 2 Belgium 3. Canada 4. Egypt 5. France 6. Iceland 7. Ireland 8. Italy 9. Jordan 10. Netherland (Holland) 11. New Zealand 12. Sweden 13. Switzerland 14. Syria 15. United Kingdom 16. United State of America 17. Bahrain 18. Finland 19. Denmark 20. Germany* 21. Norway*

Children of Pakistani parents who have grown up in Germany and who have due to their birth in Germany acquired German nationality in addition to their parents’ nationality from the other state.

Those Norwegian nationals who have previously renounced their Pakistani nationality are eligible to apply for Smart NICOP after acquiring the resumption certificate.

How to Apply Through Pak ID App?

Firstly, you need to download the Pak ID application on your smarthphones. Android phone users can download the app form here while iPhone users can download iOS version from here.

At next step, you need to create an account by submitting the details such as name, phone number, email address etc.

Later, you will select an option for new/fresh NICOP to proceed further.

Apply Through Nadra Website

Applicants from the above mentioned countries can also apply for the NICOP through Nadra website.

Nadra New NICOP Fee for Pakistanis in Australia, Germany

Nadra offers three categories to apply for fresh NICOP with different fee and time period.