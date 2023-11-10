LAHORE – Pakistani tourists can obtain visit visa for Malaysia for up to 30 days through an online hassle-free process.

The Malaysia eVisa for Pakistanis is valid for 90 days from the date it is approved.

Where to Apply for Malaysia Visa Online?

Applicants can visit the official website of the Immigration Department of Malaysia. Here, you will need to click the “I am New Apply” button and submit details such as name, nationality, passport number, address, etc.

Malaysia eVisa applications from Pakistan are processed online and are usually returned within one (1) to three (3) business days.

Once the eVisa is issued, Pakistani travellers to Malaysia can spend up to 30 days within the country at any point within that 90-day period.

Documents required for Malaysia eVisa for Pakistanis

A hard copy of the approved Malaysian eVisa for Pakistan nationals

The Pakistani passport used to obtain the visa

A digital copy of the Pakistani passport’s biographical information page

A recent passport-size photo of the applicant

Proof of accommodation

Return ticket

Proof of funds for the duration of the trip to Malaysia

Malaysia eVisa Fee for Pakistanis

The fee for eVisa for tourists is 20 Malaysian Ringgit. As of November 10, one Ringgit is equal to Rs61.21 so the fee for the electronic single entry visa is Rs1,224.

Applicants can paying the eVisa processing fee with a valid debit or credit card.