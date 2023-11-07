KARACHI – Pakistan Stock Exchange witnessed another day of bullish trend as the benchmark KSE-100 index has crossed the psychological barrier of 54,000 points on Tuesday.

During intraday trading, the index has gained 401 points to reach 54,261 points till 12:23pm with experts hoped that it would made further gains. The value of share stands at Rs7.589 billion.

Reports about investment from China and Saudi Arabia in refinery sector, a positive response from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the next tranche of loan and announcement of election date has sparked positive sentiments among investors.

With continuous gains, the PSX has surged to historic level.