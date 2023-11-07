Saudi Arabia is taking various measures to promote tourism as it aims at cutting its dependency on oil economy. The kingdom has opened its door to the world through its new tourist visa.

Visitors from 63 eligible countries can apply for an eVisa through an online portal and discover the warm hospitality of Saudi people the rich heritage, vibrant culture, and diverse and breathtaking landscapes; from the mountains of Abha to the beaches of the Red Sea to the shifting sands of the Empty Quarter.

The eVisa will be a one-year, multiple entry visa, allowing tourists to spend up to 90 days in the country. The tourist visa allows you to take part in tourism-related activities such as, events, family & relatives visits, leisure, and Umrah (excluding Hajj) and excludes other activities such as studying, said the country in an official blog.

The 63 countries eligible for eVisa are linked to North America, Europe, Oceania, Asia and Africa. Following is the list of the Asian countries eligible for the online visa:

Asian Countries Eligible for Saudi eVisa

Azerbaijan

Brunei

China (including hong kong and macau)

Japan

Kazakhstan

Kyrgyzstan

Malaysia

Maldives

Singapore

South korea

Tajikistan

Thailand

Turkey

Uzbekistan

Unfortunately, Pakistan tourists are not able to apply for e-visa. They have to visit the relevant Saudi mission to obtain the visa after fulfilling all requirements.