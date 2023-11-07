ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast cloudy weather with chances of rainfall of varying intensities for Islamabad, Rawalpindi and parts of Pakistan during the next two days.

As per the synoptic situation, a westerly wave is affecting western parts of Pakistan and is likely to grip the upper parts from tomorrow (evening).

Under these conditions, cloudy weather is expected in most upper parts of the country with rain-wind/thunderstorms in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, north Balochistan and lower Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday evening/night and the following two days.

Fog/smog is likely to occur in a few plain areas of Punjab during morning hours.

In Islamabad, the minimum temperature will likely remain between 12-14 degrees Celsius on Wednesday and Thursday.

In Rawalpindi, the minimum temperature will likely remain between 14-16 C on Wednesday and 15-17 C on Thursday.

Meanwhile, dry weather prevailed over most of the country and cold in northern parts during the last 24 hours.

However, rain-thunderstorm occurred in western Balochistan.

Rainfall (mm):

Barkhan 31, Quetta (Sheikh Manda 15, Samungli 04), Kalat 08, Khuzdar and Dalbandin 03

Leh remained the coldest place in the country where mercury dropped 04 C below the freezing point.

In Islamabad, minimum temperature was recorded at 11 C.

Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 90 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, minimum temperature was recorded at 15 C.

Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 67 per cent.