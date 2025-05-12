Psl X Set To Resume As Pcb Starts Consultation To Reschedule Remaining Matches

LAHORE – Pakistan Super League (PSL) X is gearing up for a return as Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) started consultation to reschedule the remaining matches of the tournament, the sources close to the development say.

A key meeting is expected on Monday where a final decision on the tournament’s resumption may be taken.

Multan Sultans have already confirmed they will play their remaining match with local players only, opting not to recall any foreign cricketers.

The teams have been advised to reach out to their overseas players regarding availability but no pressure will be placed on those unwilling to return.

Any unavailable international players will be replaced by local stars.

The PCB aims to hold all remaining eight matches, including the final, in Pakistan. There is also a possibility that the rest of the tournament may be hosted at a single venue for security and logistical reasons.

The tenth edition of PSL was postponed after India’s cross-border aggression led to a tense situation. The tournament was suspended on May 8, the day the 27th match between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi was scheduled in Rawalpindi.

On the same day, an Indian drone reportedly crashed and was destroyed within the stadium vicinity, prompting authorities to halt the event due to security concerns.

Initially, there were plans to shift the remaining matches to Dubai, but considering the evolving situation and government advice, the PCB decided to postpone the tournament indefinitely. However, following a ceasefire between Pakistan and India, the PCB has now begun consultations to resume the league.

Multan Sultans, who are already out of playoff contention, have informed PCB officials that they will not be calling back their foreign players for their last fixture against Quetta Gladiators, stating that the presence or absence of overseas players no longer affects their campaign.

Meanwhile, PCB officials are actively engaging with all stakeholders to ensure the tournament is concluded successfully. Franchises have been instructed to confirm the availability of foreign players, but again, no compulsion will be applied. Local players will be used to fill any gaps, and the league will continue.

In terms of standings, Quetta Gladiators sit atop the points table with 13 points and have already secured a playoff spot. Karachi Kings are in second place with five wins out of eight matches.

Islamabad United, after a strong start with five consecutive wins, lost the next four games and now sit third with 10 points and one match remaining.

Lahore Qalandars are in a precarious position with 9 points from 9 matches and only one game left — against Peshawar Zalmi.

Peshawar have 8 points from 8 games and must win both their remaining matches — including one against Karachi Kings — to stay in the playoff race.

A Peshawar win against Karachi would mean Lahore Qalandars must defeat Peshawar in their final clash to keep their qualification hopes alive.