These international airlines resume flight operations in Pakistan

LAHORE – The flight schedule has started normalising as 12 foreign airlines have also resumed flights to Pakistan following a ceasefire agreement with India.

Reports said flight cancellations from various airports have decreased to 50, adding that Fly Dubai, Emirates, Turkish Airlines, Qatar Airways, Etihad, Air Arabia, and Gulf Air have resumed their operations for Pakistan. Furthermore, efforts are ongoing to normalise Hajj flights.

As normalcy returning to the schedule, 23 flights from Islamabad, 14 from Lahore, and 15 from Karachi have been cancelled.

Four flights from Peshawar, two from Sialkot, and one from Faisalabad have been cancelled.

On May 10, Pakistan and India agreed ceasefire following calls from world leaders for de-escalation.

The developments came after series of missile attacks and military actions on Saturday, with both nations accusing each other of provocation. In major diplomatic breakthrough, US President Donald Trump took to social media to announce that Pakistan and India reached full and immediate ceasefire. The deal comes after a long night of intense negotiations mediated by the United States, aimed at de-escalating the growing tensions between the two nuclear-armed nations.

Trump praised both countries for their decision, calling it a victory for “Common Sense and Great Intelligence.” In his message, he expressed gratitude for the cooperation of both sides, acknowledging the significant role played by U.S. diplomatic efforts in bringing the two countries to the negotiating table.

“Congratulations to both countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence,” Trump said in his statement. “Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

The announcement marked a critical step toward easing tensions in the region after several days of military action, which had raised concerns about the potential for a wider conflict. With the ceasefire now in place, both India and Pakistan have committed to halting military operations and focusing on diplomatic solutions moving forward.

The two nuclear-armed nations had been on the brink of war, with Pakistan’s military claiming to have targeted Indian military sites after India launched missile strikes on several air bases in Pakistan’s Punjab province. India, in turn, stated that its attacks were a direct response to Pakistan’s assaults on civilian infrastructure.