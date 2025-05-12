Iaf Acknowledges Losses Without Clarifying Aircraft Downed By Pakistan

NEW DEHLI – The Indian Air Force (IAF) has acknowledged suffering losses during recent clashes with the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) but stopped short of providing details about the aircraft destroyed.

International news agency Reuters reported that the IAF stated that “losses are part of combat,” without disclosing specifics, and confirmed that all pilots involved in the week’s hostilities with Pakistan have returned home safely.

During a press conference, IAF officials were asked how many aircraft were lost during the confrontation with Pakistan and what damage had been sustained. While the officials admitted to losses, they declined to offer any further details.

The Reuters report also noted that just hours after India claimed to have carried out strikes inside Pakistan, four Indian government officials in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir informed the agency that three Indian warplanes had crashed.

Earlier, Director General of the Pakistan Army’s Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, had announced that the Pakistan Air Force had downed five Indian aircraft.