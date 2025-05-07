Degeneration of Indian state under Modi

A ‘false flag operation’ in Pahalgam suggests that the Modi government in India faces accusations of employing propaganda and spreading lies, creating a distorted view of the country.

This suggests a climate where truth is manipulated, potentially fostering animosity.

The situation largely impacts the cultural, political and religious landscape of India as a South Asian state undergoes the process of its degeneration while becoming an apartheid, deep and a rouge state.

The Modi Government’s applied misinformation strategy implies a deliberate effort to control narratives, leading to a disconnect between the official portrayal and the reality experienced by citizens.

As has been proven false, The Pahalgam incident exposes distrust, potentially between different communities or between citizens and the government.

This can be a horrifying deliberate act to destabilize the region.

India’s state behaviour is accused of promoting “rouge, deep and apartheid state characters” which can be examined by looking at its policies and practices, particularly those impacting human rights and equality.

The international community believes that India’s state policies towards minorities, particularly the Muslim community exhibit characteristics of apartheid.

This is evidenced by practices like systematic property restrictions, segregation and discriminatory laws that marginalize the Muslim community.

Arguably the symptoms of an apartheid state are characterized by legalized racial segregation and laws that enshrine racial supremacy.

This leads to systemic discrimination and control of a majority population by a minority group based on race.

These states codify discriminatory practices, creating an environment of exclusion and inequality.

Clearly the RSS-dominated Hindutva is creating an environment where certain minority groups feel marginalized.

The marginalization of minority communities in India, particularly Muslims, is a significant issue with global implications.

This discrimination, exacerbated by the current government, fosters division within India.

Evidence suggests a shift from marginalization to exclusion, accompanied by a sense of humiliation among affected communities.

This leads to a lack of common ground and a desire for separation among religious groups, contradicting the ideal of unity in diversity.

Additionally, one of these religious fault lines – the relationship between India’s Hindu majority and the country’s smaller religious communities – has particular relevance in public life, especially in recent years under the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP is often described as promoting a Hindu nationalist ideology.

Critics allege that policies under Prime Minister Modi, New Delhi has exposed its deep state symptoms by exacerbating governance tensions where the RSS and Hindutva agents hijack the Governmental institutions’ policies threatening India’s state administration and its political foundations.

These policies, some believe, have created fault lines, undermining the country’s long-standing commitment to inclusivity and secularism.

The perception of systemic marginalization of minority groups, including Muslims, Christians and Sikhs, is a recurring concern.

Amid Government’s denial, these accusations persist, suggesting a fraying of the social fabric and a challenge to India’s historical legacy of tolerance and pluralism once embraced under Nehru’s India.

Needless to say, Indian propaganda machinery–under the successive BJP’s Governments while using incidents like the 2008 Mumbai attacks, the Pathankot attack in January 2016, the Uri attack in September 2016,thePulwama attack in February 2019 and the Pahalgam terrorist attack in April 2025–portrays India as a victim of cross-border terrorism and Muslims as perpetrators.

These claims highlight a complex geopolitical information landscape with accusations of propaganda and counter-narratives which unfold the truth that India is alleged to commit state-terrorism and human rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir.

Also, a Pahalgam type scenario suggests that context of tension and distrust surrounding events related to India, potentially involving a location or event in the Pahalgam area.

There is evidence of differing perspectives, with potential for a ‘false flag operation’ and accusations of harassment.

This implies that the Indian government’s narrative might not be universally accepted, especially regarding events or incidents in the region and there’s an ongoing conflict.

New evidence suggests the Indian intelligence agency, RAW, was involved in the Pahalgam conspiracy.

The conspiracy led to a terror attack that resulted in the death of 26 people, mostly tourists.

By misrepresenting the facts about the Pahalgam attack, Modi’s government has lost its international credibility.

As per the BBC report, as the search for the perpetrators of the Pahalgam incident continues, security forces in Kashmir have detained thousands of people, shut off more than 50 tourist destinations, sent in additional army and paramilitary troops and blown up several homes belonging to families of suspected militants who they accuse of having “terrorist affiliations”.

This strategy involves leveraging social media and potentially other platforms to disseminate information, including fake news and disinformation, to shape narratives and garner support.

Experts have noted the significance of addressing visual and multimodal forms of misinformation in this context.

The goal is likely to project a specific image or narrative, which contributes to the BJP’s political agenda.

To conclude, culturally, a degenerated, politically, a disenfranchised and fragmented and diplomatically, an isolated India is nothing but the embodiment of a Hindu polity controlled by the forces of Hindutva is voyaging through the most critical period of its history.

As a political state, India has undermined the fabric of democracy, as a cultural state, it has promoted cultural exclusivity and as a nuclear state, it resembles the characteristics of a rogue state as its nuclear programme has raised concerns about regional and global security entailed by its expanding nuclear proliferation trajectory.

Thus, under BJP’s Narendra Modi, the future of one of the so-called largest democracies is under great threat.

—The writer, based in Pakistan, an independent IR & International Law analyst, also an expert in Conflict and Peace Studies (with special focus on Palestine, Kashmir), is member of European Consortium of Political Research (ECPR), including the Washington Foreign Law Society/American Society of International Law.

