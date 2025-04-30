ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Army’s battle-ready forces are set to respond to any Indian aggression as New Delhi is planning misadvanture after false flag operation in Pahalgam.

As tensions in the region remain high, Pakistan’s military stands poised and resolute, ready to respond effectively to any challenges to the country’s security. Army ramped up its military preparedness with large-scale war drills aimed at boosting defense capabilities.

The exercises, which are taking place in multiple regions, including Sialkot, Narowal, Zafarwal, and Shakargarh, are a demonstration of the armed forces’ commitment to safeguarding the nation’s sovereignty.

Sources confirm that the drills involve a comprehensive array of military assets, including modern small and large weapons, tanks, artillery, and infantry forces. These exercises serve as a testament to the Pakistan Army’s readiness to confront any external threats with full force.

The drills, being held across strategically important areas, are also seen as a response to the growing security challenges in the region. Pakistan’s soldiers, who are trained to remain vigilant at all times, are driven by a strong sense of duty and determination to protect the country at all costs.

“Pakistan’s armed forces are prepared for any eventuality,” said a senior military official. “Our soldiers are always ready to make the ultimate sacrifice in defense of the nation. The ongoing exercises reaffirm our unwavering commitment to ensuring the security of Pakistan.”

Pakistan Army streits role as a protective shield for the nation, ensuring peace and stability in the region. With these ongoing military drills, the forces are reinforcing their operational readiness and their resolve to defend the homeland against any threats.