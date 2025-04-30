AGL54.14▼ -1.71 (-0.03%)AIRLINK152.12▼ -8.16 (-0.05%)BOP9.12▼ -0.36 (-0.04%)CNERGY7.09▼ -0.72 (-0.09%)DCL9.73▼ -0.5 (-0.05%)DFML35.11▼ -3.41 (-0.09%)DGKC124.46▼ -3.29 (-0.03%)FCCL42.81▼ -0.92 (-0.02%)FFL14.21▼ -0.75 (-0.05%)HUBC131.94▼ -5.18 (-0.04%)HUMNL12.23▼ -0.22 (-0.02%)KEL4▼ -0.11 (-0.03%)KOSM4.91▼ -0.33 (-0.06%)MLCF67.05▼ -1.87 (-0.03%)NBP81.84▼ -2.9 (-0.03%)OGDC200.38▼ -7.43 (-0.04%)PAEL41.5▼ -1.7 (-0.04%)PIBTL8.42▼ -0.5 (-0.06%)PPL148.6▼ -8.5 (-0.05%)PRL27.71▼ -0.88 (-0.03%)PTC19.46▼ -1.12 (-0.05%)SEARL81.97▼ -2.62 (-0.03%)TELE6.82▼ -0.21 (-0.03%)TOMCL31.13▼ -3.37 (-0.10%)TPLP8.14▼ -0.68 (-0.08%)TREET18.19▼ -1.32 (-0.07%)TRG63.13▼ -0.71 (-0.01%)UNITY25.77▼ -0.42 (-0.02%)WTL1.25▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)

Pakistan Army intensifies drills to counter potential Indian Military Action in Kashmir

Pakistan Army Intensifies Drills To Counter Potential Indian Military Action In Kashmir
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Army’s battle-ready forces are set to respond to any Indian aggression as New Delhi is planning misadvanture after false flag operation in Pahalgam.

As tensions in the region remain high, Pakistan’s military stands poised and resolute, ready to respond effectively to any challenges to the country’s security. Army ramped up its military preparedness with large-scale war drills aimed at boosting defense capabilities.

The exercises, which are taking place in multiple regions, including Sialkot, Narowal, Zafarwal, and Shakargarh, are a demonstration of the armed forces’ commitment to safeguarding the nation’s sovereignty.

Sources confirm that the drills involve a comprehensive array of military assets, including modern small and large weapons, tanks, artillery, and infantry forces. These exercises serve as a testament to the Pakistan Army’s readiness to confront any external threats with full force.

  Pakistan Army Intensifies Drills To Counter Potential Indian Military Action In Kashmir

The drills, being held across strategically important areas, are also seen as a response to the growing security challenges in the region. Pakistan’s soldiers, who are trained to remain vigilant at all times, are driven by a strong sense of duty and determination to protect the country at all costs.

“Pakistan’s armed forces are prepared for any eventuality,” said a senior military official. “Our soldiers are always ready to make the ultimate sacrifice in defense of the nation. The ongoing exercises reaffirm our unwavering commitment to ensuring the security of Pakistan.”

Pakistan Army Intensifies Drills To Counter Potential Indian Military Action In Kashmir

Pakistan Army streits role as a protective shield for the nation, ensuring peace and stability in the region. With these ongoing military drills, the forces are reinforcing their operational readiness and their resolve to defend the homeland against any threats.

Pakistan Army Intensifies Drills To Counter Potential Indian Military Action In Kashmir

Web Desk (Lahore)

Related Posts

  • Immigration, Pakistan

PIA avoiding Indian airspace, shifts to another country for flights

  • Business, Featured, Pakistan

LPG Price slashed in Pakistan ahead of Petrol Price Review

  • Pakistan, Top News

DG ISPR, Deputy Pak-PM to hold key presser today amid soaring Tensions with India

  • Featured, Pakistan

Public holiday: Schools to remain closed in Pakistan tomorrow

Recomended

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer