Art Exhibition held at UoS to observe World Labour Day

The University of Sargodha marked International Labor Day with an influential art exhibition organized by the Institute of Art and Design.

The event featured over 180 creative artworks by the students.

The exhibition showcased more than 70 photographs, 100 posters, and 7 short videos as a heartfelt tribute to the contributions, struggles, and resilience of workers in national development, in connection with International Labor Day.

Vice Chancellor Prof.Dr.Qaisar Abbas inaugurated the event and appreciated the students for their artistic expression and commitment to social issues.

“This exhibition not only showcases creativity but also reflects a deep understanding of societal realities,” he said.

Director of the Institute, Maryam Saif, noted that the exhibition provided students with a meaningful platform to apply their skills and engage with important social themes.

“It is encouraging to see art being used as a medium to raise awareness and inspire empathy,” she added.

The exhibition curators, Naveed Sharif and Ahsan Jameel, faculty members, and a large number of students also attended the event.

 

News desk

