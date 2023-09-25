Pakistan Super League Governing Council on Monday decided to play the ninth edition of PSL between February 8 and March 24, 2024. A final schedule will be confirmed in the next meeting.

Decision was taken at the meeting of the Council presided over by Chairman of the PCB Management Committee Zaka Ashraf at the National Cricket Academy, Lahore.

The upcoming ninth season will be played with six teams. No additional team will be added in the upcoming season. For the promotion and support of women’s cricket, the PCB will continue to explore opportunities for women’s league or exhibition matches during HBL PSL.

It was decided that the PCB will continue to work closely with the franchises to explore alternative venues as a part of contingency planning.

In the meeting, the late Alamgir Tareen, former owner of Multan Sultans, was remembered in a heartfelt and respectful way and his contribution towards Pakistan cricket was praised. “He was known for this dedication, passion, and remarkable contributions to cricket and will be missed,” Zaka Ashraf said in the meeting.

A detailed discussion with respect to the organisation of the HBL PSL 9 including the digital, media rights and other commercial assets tender process took place.

Lastly, a report of the previous edition of HBL PSL was presented in the meeting and the franchisees’ representatives were briefed on the success of the eighth edition. Franchises appreciated the effort of PCB, government agencies, and all stakeholders who helped in the delivery of the event at four venues.