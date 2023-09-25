KARACHI – Gold prices witnessed major drop in Pakistan, as the prices of yellow metal plunged.

Data shared by local Sarafa market said the 24 carats of gold saw a drop of Rs4,600 and the new price settled at Rs210,100 per tola.

The price of 10-gram gold dropped to Rs180,130 after a drop of Rs2,900.

The price of gold reached $1917 per ounce after marginal decrease in the international market.

The yellow metal remained volatile in Pakistan amid continued political and economic uncertainty and soaring inflation, and people prefer to buy bullion in such times as a safe investment.