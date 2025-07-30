PSL franchises set to earn Rs970m each amid delays

LAHORE – Preparations are underway to allocate Rs. 970 million to each franchise participating in the 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) but delays in financial disbursements and structural inefficiencies continue to affect the league’s operations, the latest reports suggested on Wednesday.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) informed franchises during a recent finance committee meeting that every team can expect to earn nearly Rs970 million from the central revenue pool.

However, the reports said that this amount excludes players’ fees and operational expenses such as travel and accommodation. Additional income from team-specific sponsorships is also being calculated separately.

Despite this promising revenue, only Multan Sultans—who pay over Rs. 1 billion annually as franchise fee—are expected to record a financial loss. All other franchises are likely to remain in profit. Final accounts are still being prepared, and minor adjustments may be made.

Due to delays in receiving finalized account sheets from some teams, the players are still awaiting the final 30% of their contractual payments.

Typically, 70% of the agreed amount is paid during the tournament while the remaining 30% is disbursed post-finals. The PCB handles these payments directly.

The sources revealed that as the tournament concludes, the teams submit detailed account sheets listing the fees owed to each player.

According to league policies, the players who miss matches due to injury are paid 50% of their fee while those not selected receive 20%.

Some franchises, however, do not enforce these deductions.

Others also adopted a policy of equally distributing individual performance bonuses among all team members which mirrors the national team’s model.

The delays in financial settlements have also been linked to internal inefficiencies.

The PSL affairs have continued to stall as new Chief Operating Officer Salman Naseer remains occupied with Asia Cup responsibilities. S

o far, he has formed only a two-member administrative team which raises concerns among the franchises about operational capacity.

The recent resignation of Shoaib Khalid, the well-regarded Manager of Player Acquisitions, has further complicated matters, leaving a gap in player contract negotiations.

Moreover, several major decisions remain pending ahead of Season 11 including sponsorship deals, media rights renewals, franchise fee adjustments and the inclusion of two new teams.

No official announcement has been made yet regarding the new PSL window.

While the most teams await the remaining 50% of their revenue share—due since July 5—the PCB insists that all pending player payments will be cleared in the coming days.