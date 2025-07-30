Tanveer advocates agricultural reform through Chinese collaboration

Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain Thursday chaired a meeting with a high-powered Chinese delegation to explore enhanced cooperation in the field of agriculture.

The meeting focused on developing joint strategies to modernize Pakistan’s agricultural sector and to initiate collaborative efforts in research, innovation, and investment.

The Chinese delegation, comprising senior officials, agricultural scientists, and private sector representatives, expressed keen interest in investing across various segments of Pakistan’s agriculture, including seed development, precision farming, smart irrigation systems, and agro-processing.

The delegation highlighted China’s technological advancements in agriculture and its willingness to transfer expertise to Pakistan through institutional partnerships.

Rana Tanveer warmly welcomed the delegation and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening bilateral ties, especially in the agriculture sector, which remains a backbone of the national economy.

He emphasized that transforming the Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) into a center of excellence is one of his top priorities.

He said that through collaboration with China, Pakistan can introduce scientific research, climate-resilient practices, and modern technology that will uplift the productivity of local farmers and ensure long-term food security.

The Minister stressed the urgent need for formal agreements between Pakistani and Chinese agricultural institutions.

He proposed signing multiple Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) that would focus on joint research in areas such as biotechnology, crop improvement, pest control, and sustainable agricultural practices.

He also underscored the importance of establishing long-term frameworks for the exchange of scientists, technical training, and capacity-building initiatives to strengthen Pakistan’s agricultural institutions.