Tsunami alerts issued for US, Japan as massive 8.7 earthquake hits off Russia’s east

MOSCOW – A powerful 8.7 magnitude undersea earthquake struck near Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula early Tuesday morning which prompted the widespread tsunami warnings across the Pacific region including Japan, Russia, Alaska, Hawaii and several other coastal territories.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said that the earthquake occurred at 8:25 am local time. Initially measured at magnitude 8.0, it was later revised to a much stronger 8.7. The tremor originated at a depth of 19.3 kilometers, approximately 250 kilometers off the coast of Japan’s northern island of Hokkaido.

The authorities quickly issued tsunami warnings, first forecasting waves up to 1 meter high, then updating the advisory to predict waves as tall as 3 meters. Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi issued an urgent public warning, urging residents of affected coastal areas to evacuate immediately to higher ground, cautioning that second and third tsunami waves could be even more dangerous than the first.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) confirmed the potential for destructive tsunami waves to impact other parts of the Pacific within hours.

The waves are expected to reach the shores of Japan, Russia, and Hawaii within a three-hour window.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center in Hawaii also issued a public alert and warned that all islands in the state could be affected by waves generated from the massive seismic event.

Meanwhile, the US National Tsunami Warning Center in Alaska placed multiple coastal regions under alert including the Aleutian Islands, California, Oregon, Washington and parts of southern Alaska.

In response, the Japanese government has activated an emergency task force to monitor developments and coordinate evacuations and rescue operations. Experts emphasized the elevated tsunami threat due to the quake’s shallow depth, which increases wave energy transfer to the surface.

This is not the first seismic activity recorded in the region this month.

In early July, five undersea earthquakes of 7.4 magnitudes were reported near Kamchatka.

However, today’s earthquake is the most severe in recent years.

Seismologists warn that if the current tsunami wave heights match those of the 1952 Kamchatka earthquake—which triggered 30-foot-high waves and caused major destruction in Hawaii—the region could experience devastating damage.