PSL 11 Anthem brings Atif Aslam, Aima Baig together for another banger

KARACHI – Pakistan Super League (PSL) is gearing up to deliver what is being described as its most dynamic anthem yet for the 11th edition of the tournament. Leading the charge is none other than Atif Aslam, the globally acclaimed voice behind some of South Asia’s most iconic hits, who is expected to headline a multi-genre musical collaboration that is already generating massive buzz.

Joining him is an electrifying all-female ensemble featuring Aima Baig, Dania Kanwal, and the Sabri Sisters, marking a bold and refreshing creative direction for the league’s signature anthem.

While official details remain under wraps from PSL management and Pepsi, insiders and fans alike are speculating that this year’s anthem will break traditional boundaries by blending pop, rap, and Sufi/qawwali influences into a single, high-energy track.

Atif Aslam, known for timeless classics such as “Aadat,” “Dil Diyan Gallan,” and “Pehli Nazar Mein,” brings star power and global appeal to the project. Meanwhile, Aima Baig, already a familiar PSL voice, returns with her proven track record from Coke Studio and multiple PSL anthems, including a previous collaboration with Atif himself.

Daniya Kanwal is expected to inject Urdu rap into the mix, continuing a growing trend in PSL anthems that resonates with younger audiences. Her presence signals a continuation of the urban musical style popularized in recent editions.

An all-female qawwali group known for their mastery of Sufi music. Their inclusion is being hailed as a historic move, bringing classical spiritual sounds into the mainstream sports anthem space. The duo has recently gained attention through their OST collaboration with Asim Azhar, further elevating their profile.

This year’s lineup appears to reflect a deliberate shift toward inclusivity and diversity, addressing past criticisms that PSL relied too heavily on recurring artists and failed to spotlight emerging talent.

Previous anthems have faced mixed reactions, with some, such as the 2023 release “Sab Sitaare Humaare,” receiving lukewarm responses, while earlier tracks like the 2020 anthem “Tayyar Hain” sparked controversy and even led to public apologies from artists involved.