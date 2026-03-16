PSL 11: Alzarri Joseph replaces Spencer Johnson in Quetta Gladiators squad

LAHORE – West Indies fast bowler Alzarri Joseph has been signed by Quetta Gladiators for the 11th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), the franchise announced on Monday.

In a statement released by the team, the Gladiators confirmed that Joseph has been included in the squad as a replacement for Australian fast bowler Spencer Johnson.

The team management said that Johnson would not be available for the upcoming PSL season due to personal commitments.

It may be mentioned here that Quetta Gladiators had initially secured Johnson through a direct signing ahead of the tournament. With his withdrawal, the franchise has opted to bring in Alzarri Joseph to strengthen their pace attack for the new PSL season.

PSL franchises can make player transfers until March 18

The Pakistan Super League has announced the opening of the transfer window for the 11th edition of the marquee tournament.

The PSL franchises will be allowed to make player transfers in accordance with the tournament regulations and salary cap rules until Wednesday, March 18.

The following types of transfers will be permitted during the window:

Player for Player:

Two franchises may swap players with each other.

Player for Money:

A franchise may transfer a player to another franchise in return for an agreed financial amount from the respective team’s remaining salary purse

Player for Player and Money:

Franchises may exchange players, with one franchise also receiving an agreed financial amount as part of the transfer.

All transfers must be completed within the salary cap of the respective franchises, and any transfer will only be finalised once it is approved by the Pakistan Cricket Board in line with the HBL PSL 11 regulations.