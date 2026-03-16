How many days of petrol, diesel, and LPG are left in Pakistan?

ISLAMABAD – The Secretary of Petroleum has provided the latest data on Pakistan’s petroleum product stocks to lawmakers during a session amid escalating US-Israel war against Iran that has disrupted global oil supplies.

Officials stressed the importance of careful monitoring to prevent potential shortages and ensure smooth supply across the country.

Current Stock levels of Petroleum Products in Pakistan

Petrol: 27 days’ supply

Diesel: 21 days’ supply

LPG: 9 days’ supply

JP-1 (Jet fuel): 14 days’ supply

Last week, in a sigh of relief for Pakistanis as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced that petroleum product prices will remain unchanged despite surging global oil rates.

The per litre petrol price currently stands at Rs321.17 while diesel is being sold for Rs335.86 per litre in Pakistan.

PM Sharif said the decision was made to ease the financial burden on the public, reaffirming his commitment to provide maximum relief to Pakistanis during these challenging times.

“The global economy is currently under pressure due to regional tensions, which could have a significant impact on Pakistan,” the Prime Minister stated. He credited timely policymaking, government austerity measures, and strict financial discipline for helping the country manage the crisis effectively.