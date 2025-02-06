AGL48▼ -1.7 (-0.03%)AIRLINK183▼ -9.12 (-0.05%)BOP9.84▼ -0.27 (-0.03%)CNERGY7.32▼ -0.17 (-0.02%)DCL8.57▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)DFML45.76▼ -0.64 (-0.01%)DGKC104▼ -1.54 (-0.01%)FCCL36.75▼ -0.89 (-0.02%)FFL14.6▼ -0.38 (-0.03%)HUBC126.35▼ -0.73 (-0.01%)HUMNL13.05▼ -0.36 (-0.03%)KEL4.35▼ -0.08 (-0.02%)KOSM6.11▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)MLCF43.7▼ -0.55 (-0.01%)NBP70.82▼ -2.31 (-0.03%)OGDC196.5▼ -3.38 (-0.02%)PAEL38.61▼ -0.53 (-0.01%)PIBTL7.77▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)PPL167.76▼ -4.52 (-0.03%)PRL33.75▼ -0.84 (-0.02%)PTC22.22▼ -0.29 (-0.01%)SEARL104.4▲ 1.63 (0.02%)TELE8.2▼ -0.01 (0.00%)TOMCL32.9▼ -0.41 (-0.01%)TPLP11.7▲ 0.12 (0.01%)TREET20.05▼ -0.57 (-0.03%)TRG66.73▲ 0.26 (0.00%)UNITY30.52▼ -0.08 (0.00%)WTL1.56▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)

Protesters set fire to former Bangladesh PM Hasina Wajid’s ancestral home

Protesters Set Fire To Former Bangladesh Pm Hasina Wajids Ancestral Home
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

DHAKA – Thousands of protesters set fire to fugitive former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Wajid’s ancestral home in Dhaka on Thursday.

According to a foreign news agency, the protests erupted in response to Sheikh Hasina Wajid’s announcement of addressing her supporters on social media.

The protesters had warned that if Sheikh Hasina delivered her speech, they would demolish her family home.

As soon as Sheikh Hasina Wajid’s speech began, the protesters stormed her ancestral home in Dhaka. The enraged crowd first set the house on fire and then demolished it using a crane.

This house originally belonged to Sheikh Hasina’s father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. She had later converted it into a museum.

 Sheikh Hasina Wajid fled to India last year following violent protests in BanglBanglad. Head of Bangladesh’s interim government Dr. Muhammad Yunus has repeatedly demanded her return from India.

Last month, Bangladesh’s interim government also revoked the passports of Sheikh Hasina Wajid and 96 of her associates for their alleged involvement in violent crackdowns on the protesters.

Web Desk Staff

Related Posts

  • International

Forced displacement of Palestinians from Gaza a blatant violation of int’l laws: UN chief

  • International, Top News

Trump administration appears to backtrack after backlash on Gaza takeover plan

  • Featured, International

Dubai Fountain to be closed for five months; expected reopening date

  • International

Saudi Arabia rejects Trump’s proposal on Gaza

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer