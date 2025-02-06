Protesters set fire to former Bangladesh PM Hasina Wajid’s ancestral home

DHAKA – Thousands of protesters set fire to fugitive former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Wajid’s ancestral home in Dhaka on Thursday.

According to a foreign news agency, the protests erupted in response to Sheikh Hasina Wajid’s announcement of addressing her supporters on social media.

The protesters had warned that if Sheikh Hasina delivered her speech, they would demolish her family home.

As soon as Sheikh Hasina Wajid’s speech began, the protesters stormed her ancestral home in Dhaka. The enraged crowd first set the house on fire and then demolished it using a crane.

This house originally belonged to Sheikh Hasina’s father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. She had later converted it into a museum.

Sheikh Hasina Wajid fled to India last year following violent protests in BanglBanglad. Head of Bangladesh’s interim government Dr. Muhammad Yunus has repeatedly demanded her return from India.

Last month, Bangladesh’s interim government also revoked the passports of Sheikh Hasina Wajid and 96 of her associates for their alleged involvement in violent crackdowns on the protesters.