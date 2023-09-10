Zubair Qureshi

While addressing the closing session of the two-day National Health Research conference, Sunday, Caretaker Federal Health Minister Dr Nadeem Jan has called for promoting and prioritizing health research which is “of critical importance in achieving goals in the health sector.”

We stand united in our pursuit of a healthier and more prosperous future based on health research for our nation, said the minister while addressing top experts from the health sector and head of organizations hailing from across the country who participated in this conference.

Dr Nadeem Jan said the conference afforded a deep confluence of knowledge, expertise, and dedication. He appreciated the keynote speakers, invited talks, and thought-provoking panel discussions, all of which have contributed to enriching the insights of health research in Pakistan.

The conference has helped develop a better understanding of challenges and in comprehending the framework of health research, the Minister remarked.

We have collectively contributed to share knowledge that has the potential to reshape our nation’s health landscape, said Dr. Nadeem Jan. The minister appreciated the health research institute, the National Institute of Health, Higher Education Commission (HEC), Pakistan Science Foundation and Pakistan Academy of Sciences for organizing this landmark conference.

The two-day event featured discussions around emerging areas of research, delving into pharmaceutical research and drug development showcasing the pivotal role of innovation in transforming healthcare delivery and outcomes. Knowledge exchanged, collaborations established, and ideas germinated during these enlightening days aim to serve as the foundation upon which we build a stronger foundation for health research in Pakistan.

The meeting was a gateway to promote networking among funding agencies, researchers, policymakers and stakeholders besides being a platform for research innovations and necessary insights to steer the future of health research in Pakistan toward new horizons.

The conference culminated in the issuance of the Islamabad Declaration.