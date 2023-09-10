A police constable was laid to rest who embraced martyrdom during an encounter with dacoits in Bahria Town Rawat. According to a police spokesman, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Syed Khurram Ali, City Police Officer(CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani, SSP Operations Faisal Saleem, senior police officers, the family of the martyred constable, and numerous police personnel participated in the funeral prayer.

Constable AdeelZafar had bravely confronted dacoits during an encounter in Bahria Town Rawat, where he was martyred due to dacoits gunfire. While Constable Asher and Constable Adil, were also injured during the exchange of fire and are currently receiving medical treatment. Meanwhile, three dacoits lost their lives in the encounter.

Constable AdeelZafar left behind his parents, widow, and two sons. RPO Syed Khurram Ali, hailed Constable AdeelZafar as a symbol of bravery and courage, emphasizing that police martyrs are a source of pride for the department.

He assured the martyrs family that their welfare would always be a top priority. CPO Syed Khalid Hamdani commended Constable AdeelZafars selfless sacrifice, highlighting that he had confronted dacoits to fulfill his duty. He also praised the dedication of 116 police officers who have laid down their lives in the line of duty.

Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti has expressed his deepest grief over the martyrdom of police constable AdeelZafar, who was martyred in an encounter with robbers in Rawat on Sunday.